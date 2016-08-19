Image

9:00 AM / Friday August 26, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
19 Aug 2016

Gun Lock Campaign Hot Line number available for requests

local_08-21-16b
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 19, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:

For more information contact Joseph Blake at 215-495-4174

The compelling theme of “Got a gun? Get a lock” is resonating with many people who are requesting gun locks—no questions asked—from the Office of the Sheriff of Philadelphia City & County.

“It’s great that we are getting this kind of response,” said Sheriff Jewell Williams.  “The number one reason we have joined with City Council President Darrell Clarke and the District Attorney’s office is to get ANY gun in a household securely locked for safety reasons”.

Since the gun lock campaign kicked off at Temple University earlier this month, there have been several events, including a peace march in conjunction with Deliverance Evangelistic Church at 23rd & Lehigh Avenue, in which the sheriff and other elected officials literally handed out gun locks themselves.”

“It’s important that the people see leadership in a leadership role,” said Councilman Clarke recently on the “The Roundup,” the monthly radio show hosted by Sheriff Williams on WURD. 

To receive a gun lock, you can either pick one up at the front desk of the sheriff’s office on the 5th Floor of 100 S. Broad street between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM, or call our hotline number at 215-686-3572.  Leave your name, number and address and someone from the sheriff’s office will quickly be in touch with you.

Image

“We transport more than 500 people per day back and forth between the courts and the prisons,” said Sheriff Williams, “and many are charged with crimes involving guns.  Before anger gets to a point of reaching for a gun, if that gun is in a lock, it provides at least a few seconds for an individual to change their mind about firing that weapon, and makes it almost impossible to fire if found, and handled by a child. Got a gun—get a lock”.

  A bill was recently enacted by City Council entitled the “Responsibility to Avoid Possession and Discharge of Firearms by Children” act (introduced by Council President Clarke) that requires all firearms in homes with children under the age of 18 to be kept unloaded and stored in a locked container, with the ammunition in a separate locked container. The exception would be when the firearm or ammunition is in the “immediate control” of a person with a license to carry a gun.

Related Posts

local_08-07-16aSheriff Jewell Williams joins community leaders in calling for increased awareness of gun safety local_05-15-16dSheriff Jewell Williams rounds up a reading posse for the John F. Hartranft Elementary School’s Right Books Campaign in-philly_04-13-14cSheriff Jewell Williams testifies before City Council Budget Hearings
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Food And Beverage

Bring the family together with a One-Pot Fiesta

food_08-21-16a

August 19, 2016

Family Features School is back in session and so are hectic weeknights with little time to cook...

Go With The-Flo

Kevin Hart married Eniko Parrish after a two-year engagement

go-flo_08-14-16a

August 12, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kevin hart By Florence Anthony Kevin Hart reportedly married Eniko Parrish on Monday, August 8...

Health

Back to school with diabetes: Five steps to keep your child safe at school

health_08-21-16a

August 19, 2016

BPT For parents of children living with diabetes, back to school season includes more than the usual...

Style

Olive Oil: an ancient beauty secret gaining popularity as all-natural beauty product

style_08-07-16a

August 5, 2016

By Leah Fletcher The use of olive oil for skincare is nothing new. In fact, it’s an...

Color Of Money

North Broad Renaissance Awards largest contract to African American, woman-owned firm

money_08-21-16a

August 19, 2016

The North Broad Renaissance recently announced that is has awarded its cleaning service contract to TWB Cleaning...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Medicare coverage for non-working spouses

seniors_08-21-16a

August 19, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, Does Medicare cover spouses who have not worked? I have worked all my life,...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff