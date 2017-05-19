Image

9:16 AM / Friday May 19, 2017

PA529
Mega Wawa coming to 12th & Market

From the Philadelphia Business Journal

It was, as Dan Killinger described with a dash of irony, another one of those “worst kept secrets” in Philadelphia.

Killinger was joking about Wawa Inc. leasing space at East Market, a mixed-use project that National Real Estate Development along with several partners are developing on the former Girard Square at 11th and Market streets. Killinger is managing director at the real estate company and joined officials from Wawa to formally announce Wednesday morning that the retailer famous for its hoagies and coffee leased 6,196 square feet at 1199 Ludlow St., the corner of 12th and Market streets. The convenience store is expected to open in the spring of 2018.

