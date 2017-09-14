McClinton’s ‘Back to School’ Resource Fair a success

ABOVE PHOTO: State Rep. Joanna McClinton (191st Con. Dist.) with youngsters at her Back to School Resource Fair last week. (Photo courtesy: Joanna McClinton’s office)

DARBY– State Rep. Joanna McClinton (191st Con. Dist.), hosted a ‘Back to School’ Resource Fair at the Darby Borough Recreation Center. McClinton invited residents of the 191st Legislative District to receive school supplies and other resources for students to have a productive and safe school year.

“Our students are in line to become the next generation of leaders,” McClinton said. “That is why we have to provide them with the resources they need to lead. My ‘Back to School’ Resource Fair is just one of the many initiatives I have to ensure that our younger residents are successful.”

McClinton said more than 130 families participated in the resource fair and over 100 children received school supplies. Students also received free haircuts and hair styles by Manners Make Men, BBC Beauty Academy, and Uncle Lou’s Barbershop. There were more than 20 local vendors in attendance – including representatives from Aetna, the Maternity Care Coalition and the William Penn School District – providing information on health care and school safety to attendees.

McClinton was joined by Mayor Helen Thomas, Darby Borough Council President Janice Davis, Darby Police Chief Robert Smythe and Lieutenant Joseph Gabe.

“I would like to thank our corporate sponsors, as well as the residents of the 191st Legislative District. With their help, the event was a success, and hundreds of students now have the resources they need to have a productive school year,” she said.