Image

1:19 PM / Saturday August 19, 2017

PA529
18 Aug 2017

Mayor Kenney releases extended statement on Charlottesville

August 18, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Mayor Jim Kenney

 

Mayor Kenney released the following extended statement on Charlottesville, adding to his remarks from Saturday.

“Yesterday, I watched in disbelief as hundreds of Americans gathered to present a hateful vision of our nation that shuts out rather than includes others. They chanted white supremacist slogans and sought, successfully, to kill those who disagreed with them. To call them anything other than neo Nazis and white supremacists would be a disservice. It would also be dangerous.

In another era, we could look to the highest office in the land decry this hatred and denounce a cowardice act of senseless violence. We might expect that our president, led by a strong moral compass and inspired by a responsibility to represent all Americans, would offer words to help heal rather than divide our country.  But we do not live in that age and so that duty falls on all of us.

Since President Trump began his campaign, Philadelphians have marched, donated and put signs on your lawns and windows. I thank them for embracing a vision of our nation that is rooted in love and unity, not hatred. Now more than ever, we have to actively work to create the American future we want – a future that is diverse and inclusive of different people and ideas. And one in which we acknowledge that hatred based on ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation is not a different political viewpoint – and it is not justified by economics.

So, I ask Philadelphians to stay peaceful but to remain engaged. Volunteer in a rec center or school outside of your neighborhood. Become a foster parent. Respect the first amendment rights of your neighbors, but do not hesitate to call out bigotry whenever you see it. Together, these small actions can help create the true intercultural unity that many of us believed we had achieved until the Trump presidency jolted us into reality.

Image

All of us have a responsibility to create the future we want. Just saying we oppose something is no longer enough—we have to remind people what we stand for, and work together thoughtfully and compassionately to make it a reality.”

