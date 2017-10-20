Marian Anderson Award Gala Concert honoring Dionne Warwick to feature award-winning artists and Philadelphia radio and TV legend

ABOVE PHOTO: Dionne Warwick (Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

The Board of the Marian Anderson Award announced last week that Jerry Blavat, iconic Philadelphia disc jockey and producer, and long-time friend of Dionne Warwick, will host the November 14th Award Gala Concert at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

The Gala Concert will feature performances from soprano Alyson Cambridge, who has performed all over the world on renowned opera and concert stages, including The Metropolitan Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Carnegie Hall, London’s Royal Albert Hall, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Vienna Konzerthaus, among others. Ms. Cambridge released two albums, “From The Diary Of Sally Hemings” and “Until Now,” and continues to astonish audiences across the globe.

The Gala Concert also will feature Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Darlene Love, a jazz, pop, and rock sensation who got her start as a background vocalist for Dionne Warwick, Marvin Gaye, Elvis Presley, and many more. Ms. Love performed many hits throughout her career such as, “He’s A Rebel” and “He’s Sure The Boy I Love,” and starred in various Broadway productions including “Grease” and “Hairspray” and in the “Lethal Weapon” film franchise and the film, “20 Feet From Stardom,” which won an Academy Award, Emmy Award, Critics’ Choice Award, and Independent Spirt Award for Best Documentary.

Also performing will be legendary multiple Grammy-winning R&B duo Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. McCoo and Davis have been married for 48 years and were the first African American married couple to host a network television series, The Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. Show. In addition to their early success with The Fifth Dimension, the duo released three albums, produced many hits throughout their careers, and performed in films and on stage.

Russell Thompkins Jr. and the New Stylistics also will be featured during this year’s Gala Concert, bringing a strong Philadelphia connection to the program. Known for his distinctive falsetto and high tenor vocals in dozens of major pop music hits, Russell Thompkins Jr. was the original lead vocal on all classic Stylistics hits. He formed the New Stylistics to maintain the group’s classic sound and continues the group’s legacy in concerts and tours throughout the world.

“The Board of the Marian Anderson Award feels delighted to celebrate the career of Dionne Warwick with performances by such remarkable artists,” Nina C. Tinari, Marian Anderson Award Board Chair, says. “Each year, we are blown away by the immense talent on the stage at The Kimmel Center. We look forward to seeing everyone come together at the Gala to honor the philanthropic and artistic work of music legend Dionne Warwick. Her dedication to giving back to the community is unprecedented, and this year’s Gala truly will be a night to remember.”

For information about attending the November 14 Award Gala Dinner, please call the Award office at 215-893-1837. For tickets to the Gala Concert, click here: https://www.kimmelcenter.org/events-and-tickets/.

Visit www.marianandersonaward.org for more information about the organization.