Manor College partners with Temple University for two bachelor degree programs to help students seamlessly transfer

In the center; Dean of Students, Allison Mootz sits with Manor alumni, Ruben Charmelus, ‘15 and Sarah Clymer,’15 who are currently seniors at Temple University.

JENKINTOWN, PA – Manor College, an associate’s degree granting institution that offers a stellar education with small classes and a big-hearted community, has partnered with Temple University to provide a seamless transfer process for Manor College students. With the graduation/transfer rate of Manor College students being 20 percent higher than local community and private two-year colleges upon receiving their associate’s degree, Manor students seek to utilize noteworthy Manor College transfer partnerships to ease their transition into a bachelor’s degree program – this partnership will do just that.

The nature of the partnership means that students who earn an associate in arts of psychology from Manor College can transfer with ease into Temple’s bachelor of arts in psychology program.

Allison Mootz, Dean of Students and Transfer Coordinator at Manor College, stated, “At Manor College, we are committed to the success of our students. Whether they are joining the workforce after obtaining an associate’s degree, or moving on to complete their bachelor’s degree at a four-year institution. A partnership with Temple University opens many doors for our students. Our collaboration will help make the transition even more seamless and will give students the option to finish their bachelor’s degree in as little as just two more years at Temple. The overall goal of both colleges is to see students succeed and to graduate from both institutions. This partnership has been anticipated for a long time and we feel this is just a starting point to even more in the future.”

“We’re creating new pathways for Manor’s students to achieve academic and career success,” said Manor College President, Jonathan Peri. “An articulation agreement with Temple is a good fit for our students because our tuition is similar. Manor College is the best- priced private Catholic college in the state of Pennsylvania. So that makes Manor’s private education a pretty amazing launching point into an overall high quality psychology program.”

With its students always at the top of mind, Manor College also has articulation agreements with the following institutions: Cabrini University, Chestnut Hill College, Delaware Valley University, DeSales University, Gwynedd-Mercy University, Holy Family University, Immaculata University, LaSalle University, Peirce College, Rosemont College and (now) Temple University. Manor College also has a University Center on campus, where can you earn your Associate degree, undergraduate, and graduate degrees all while taking advantage of the welcoming, caring, personalized, and high quality education and values Manor College is known for. The Manor College University Center partners include Alvernia University, Widener University, Immaculata University and Eastern University.

