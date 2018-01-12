Image

12:50 AM / Saturday January 13, 2018

PA529
12 Jan 2018

Man on city bus stabs passenger in the face with screwdriver

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 12, 2018 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOPVE PHOTO:  (Shutterstock)

 

associated press

Image

An official says a passenger on a Philadelphia city bus stabbed another man in the face with a screwdriver after an argument.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority [SEPTA] spokeswoman Carla Showell-Lee says the altercation occurred on the 23 bus in the city’s Germantown section around 8 am. Wednesday.

She says the 19-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where he received four stitches to the slash wounds on his lip. The other man fled and is being sought.

Showell-Lee said it’s unclear whether the two knew each other or what the argument was about.

Related Posts

City announces street closures and SEPTA bus detours for Wawa Welcome America kickoff event Saturday Train Hits Bus Stuck in Snow 66-year-old man killed on Broad St, shot ten times
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Gayle King said Oprah is not going to be running for President though she is “intrigued”

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Gayle King  (Photo: By JStone / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Planning a royal wedding...

Oasis

Zion Baptist Church gives MLK Award to local heroes for Puerto Rican Rescue Mission

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Zion Baptist Church (2015 ©Google)   In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, many Philadelphians stepped forward...

Food And Beverage

A Fresh Tailgate Menu

January 12, 2018

Quick and tasty ideas for game day ABOVE PHOTO:  Grilled Sausage Skewer Sandwiches Family Features Take your...

Commentary

There are always more victims than one in a police killing

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Erica Garner, 27, the daughter of Eric Garner, who died in New York City police...

Health

Federal pot policy change sparks confusion, crackdown fears

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Shoppers at Medithrive browse cannabis variants on an electronic display during the store’s first day...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 14

January 12, 2018

All Signs: This week the Sun enters Aquarius to stay for four weeks. (This happens only once...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff