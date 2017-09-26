Image

1:03 AM / Wednesday September 27, 2017

PA529
26 Sep 2017

Maggots found in local Wawa Hoagie: “after taking few bites, he found two maggots moving around the sandwich”

September 26, 2017

NBC10–A convenience store chain is challenging a man’s claim that he found maggots in a sandwich he ordered from a store in New Jersey. See video

Chris Garcia tells The Trentonian he bought a buffalo chicken cheesesteak hoagie Saturday from a Wawa store in Ewing. He says after taking few bites, he found two maggots moving around the sandwich. Garcia’s mother recorded video of maggots crawling on the sandwich wrapper.

A Wawa spokeswoman says its investigation shows the claim is “highly unlikely and probably impossible.” She says the 750-store chain inspects its stores daily and holds itself to the “highest standard of quality” in the food it serves.

Garcia says he got a refund after returning the sandwich.

