Lutheran Settlement House named “Champion in Action” in violence prevention award category

ABOVE PHOTO: Lutheran Settlement House staff and clients celebrate being named a 2017 Champion in Action.

Citizens Bank, NBC10/Telemundo62, and Philadelphia Media Network will provide $35,000 of funding, public relations services and volunteer support

Lutheran Settlement House, a non-profit dedicated to empowering individuals and families, has been named a 2017 Champion in Action® in the category of violence prevention. The award, announced jointly by Citizens Bank, NBC10/Telemundo62 and Philadelphia Media Network, publisher of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News, and Philly.com, includes $35,000 in unrestricted funding as well as promotional and volunteer support for the organization’s outstanding work providing women recovery services.

Lutheran Settlement House provides programs for at-risk youth, adults seeking employment, families seeking emergency shelter, and seniors experiencing poverty and food insecurity. Lutheran Settlement House also assists individuals affected by intimate partner violence and high school -aged youth experiencing dating violence.

Lutheran Settlement House will use the Champions award to increase the impact of their Students Talking About Relationships (STAR) teen ambassadors. STAR addresses the pervasiveness of teen dating violence, its serious, long-lasting effects, and provides resources for victims and prevention strategies. Lutheran Settlement House will also use the funds to develop partnerships to reach more teens, and promote awareness of the program.

Champions in Action is part of Citizens Helping Citizens Strengthen Communities, the bank’s program designed to enhance quality of life and economic vitality in local communities. It provides support for nonprofit organizations to recognize their contributions to communities throughout Pennsylvania.

“Lutheran Settlement House provides critical services through its STAR and Bilingual Domestic Violence programs,” said Daniel K. Fitzpatrick, president, Citizens Bank, Pennsylvania. “We are proud to name Lutheran House as our next Champion in Action, as they empower individuals and communities to overcome violence and become self-sufficient.”

“NBC10 and Telemundo62 are pleased to recognize Lutheran Settlement House for its remarkable work in empowering individuals, families and communities to achieve and maintain self-sufficiency,” said Ric Harris, president and general manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “From its Bilingual Domestic Violence program to its Students Talking About Relationships (STAR) program, Lutheran Settlement House provides advocacy, education and outreach services to help victims of domestic violence and educate youth and the community on prevention strategies.”

“Philadelphia Media Network is proud to support the work of Lutheran Settlement House,” said Terrance C.Z. Egger, publisher and CEO of Philadelphia Media Network. “The lessons the STAR program teaches teens about building healthy relationships have an impact not only on today’s youth, but also on future generations, as those teens mature, build their own lives and families, and make ongoing contributions to our community.”

To date, the Champions in Action program has awarded 317 nonprofits more than $8.6 million in contributions and promotional support.

“We are grateful to Citizens Bank, NBC10/Telemundo62, and Philadelphia Media Network for their support,” said Christine Stutman, executive director, Lutheran Settlement House. “The Champions in Action award is a wonderful expression of support for our courageous clients who work hard to overcome violence, homelessness and difficult life challenges.”

As a Champion in Action, Lutheran Settlement House will receive:

a $35,000 contribution in unrestricted funds from Citizens Bank;

media coverage from NBC10/Telemundo62, and public service announcements from Philadelphia Media Network;

volunteer support from Citizens Bank colleagues during LSH events;

the opportunity for the organization’s executive director to participate in an “Executive-to-Executive” mentorship with a Citizens Bank executive;

promotional support highlighting the Champion in Action in Citizens Bank branches;

exposure on the Citizens Bank, NBC10/Telemundo62, and Philadelphia Media Network websites.

For more information about the Citizens Bank, NBC10/Telemundo62, and Philadelphia Media Network Champions in Action program, visit www.citizensbank.com/community/champions.