Local non-profit and police help children prepare for a safe Halloween

On Friday, October 28, 2016, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Beech Community Services will host its Annual Avenue of Treats – an event that provides an opportunity for children to debut their costumes while receiving helpful tips on staying safe while trick-or-treating. This free event takes place along Cecil B. Moore Avenue between North Broad Street and 16th Street. This year, the Temple Police will join the festivities with a haunted house and information to keep children safe.

“Halloween can be a fun time for children, but if they are not prepared, it can also turn into a nightmare for families,” states Christine Brown, Director of Beech Community Services. “We’re happy that our local law enforcement agency has joined us, as we work hard to ensure that the children stay safe and have a great Halloween!”

Statistics show that every year, twice as many children pedestrians are killed while walking on Halloween compared to other days of the year. In addition, only 12 percent of parents use reflective tape or gear, and 18 percent of children 5 years or younger are allowed to trick-or-treat alone each year. This event will share tips to help combat these statistics, inform families and ensure that children have a safe Halloween.

“Avenue of Treats” is a great community event, and each year there is a new organization that comes on board to support our efforts,” states Ken Scott, President of Beech Companies. “The community continues to be a vital partner that helps us accomplish our vision and mission for strong community development.”

Other businesses participating in the event include Temple Athletics, Jump Start and various local businesses.

For additional information about Beech Community Services, contact Christine Brown at (215) 763-8868.