KING OF PRUSSIA (WPVI) –A water main break is being blamed for causing a large sinkhole in a King of Prussia road.

It happened in the area of Shaffer Road near Route 202 northbound.

The view from Chopper 6 shows a section of the road has buckled into a hole nearly filled with water.

Part of a sidewalk and at least two street signs have also fallen into the sinkhole.

Crews were on the scene inspecting the site.

📷6abc.com