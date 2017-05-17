Krasner, Rhynhart win Philadelphia primaries in stunning upsets

Krasner, Rhyhnart win primaries in upset

By Marissa Peters

Civil rights attorney Larry Krasner and Rebecca Rhynhart won their perspective races in the Philadelphia primaries Tuesday night to become the Democratic nominee.

Krasner, a Democratic progressive candidate, beat seven opponents running for District Attorney of Philadelphia winning 38% of the vote. The race drew national attention when current District Attorney Seth Williams (D) announced that he would not seek re-election as he faces federal bribery charges.

Democrat Rebecca Rhynhart defeated decades-long incumbent, City Controller Alan Butkovitz (D), with 58% of the vote.

The primary election outcomes stunned many with voters and activists sending a clear message that they are demanding change and a shake-up of the long-time Democratic establishment in the city.

Krasner and Rhynhart will run against their Republican opponents in the November general election. Philadelphia is a majority Democrat city which all but ensures both candidates will succeed.

Poll results are with 98% of precincts reporting.