12:33 PM / Wednesday May 17, 2017

17 May 2017

Krasner, Rhynhart win Philadelphia primaries in stunning upsets

May 17, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

By Marissa Peters

Civil rights attorney Larry Krasner and Rebecca Rhynhart won their perspective races in the Philadelphia primaries Tuesday night to become the Democratic nominee.

Krasner, a Democratic progressive candidate, beat seven opponents running for District Attorney of Philadelphia winning 38% of the vote.  The race drew national attention when current District Attorney Seth Williams (D) announced that he would not seek re-election as he faces federal bribery charges.

Democrat Rebecca Rhynhart defeated decades-long incumbent, City Controller Alan Butkovitz (D), with 58% of the vote.

The primary election outcomes stunned many with voters and activists sending a clear message that they are demanding change and a shake-up of the long-time Democratic establishment in the city.

Krasner and Rhynhart will run against their Republican opponents in the November general election.  Philadelphia is a majority Democrat city which all but ensures both candidates will succeed.

 

Poll results are with 98% of precincts reporting.

