Krasner fires 31 assistant district attorneys

CBS Philly

Krasner fired dozens of assistant district attorneys on Friday.

“DA Larry Krasner has long-promised to bring culture change to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. This includes a broad reorganization of the structure of the DAO. As part of that process, 31 DAO employees were asked to resign from their positions today, effective immediately,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Veteran assistant district attorney’s packed up boxes and loaded them into waiting vehicles outside the office. They declined to comment on the record but confirmed that they’d been called into the closed office and told they were being fired, with no explanation.

“There are nearly 600 people who work at the DAO. DA Krasner has confidence in the ability of our employees to adapt to these changes. That includes appropriately handling cases or other matters that are scheduled for the coming weeks,” the statement reads.

There is no word on the plan to prosecute upcoming cases.

These layoffs come just four days after Philadelphia District Attorney Krasner was sworn into office.