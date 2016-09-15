“Kitty Cottage Adoption Center”: A no-cage, no-kill sanctuary and adoption center for homeless cats

Norristown, PA- Kitty Cottage Adoption Center has revolutionized the way shelters are run. By instituting “no-cage” and “no-kill” policies, the shelter serves as a cozy, temporary home for cats that have been surrendered or rescued.

About Kitty Cottage Adoption Center

Since their opening in 2002, Kitty Cottage has adopted out over 3,000 cats. Each cat is spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated, and up-to-date with vet check-ups. Additionally, when a potential adopter submits their application, staff fully evaluate the adopter to make sure it is a “purrfect” fit.

How You Can Help

Kitty Cottage Adoption Center is a registered 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that is fully dependent on donations. All donations are used towards paying utilities and maintenance for the house, vaccinating and spaying the kitties, and buying medicine for cats that need it. Any amount donated, no matter how big or small, makes an impact on the lives of these animals as each dollar is used towards their welfare.

Additionally, the shelter heavily relies on donations of cat food, litter, and toys. Each day, the shelter cares for over 30+ in-house cats-not counting 20+ fosters!

The shelter is dependent on volunteers for cleaning, feeding, and socializing the cats. Anyone with spare time can make a difference in the lives of these animals. Kitty Cottage encourages people of all ages to come, learn, and help the kitties while they wait for their “furrever” home.

Adoption

Adoption is the biggest gift an animal can receive. By granting them a loving home, you are giving them a second chance. When a kitty goes home, they will finally have a family of their own. Adopting an animal also helps fight kitten mills-where cats are bred in overcrowded cages and given to pet stores to sell. By not buying an animal from a pet store, the demand for kitten mills lowers.

Potential adopters can look in kittycottage.org or facebook.com/kittycottage for their adoptable cats. Additionally, people can come in and meet the kitties and get to know their personalities. Staff will guide adopters into choosing the right kitty, as all of them are unique in their own way.

Kitty Cottage Adoption Center Inc.

317 W Johnson Hwy.

Norristown, PA 19401

(610) 731 -0101