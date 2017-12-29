Kimmel Center hosts 13th annual New Year’s Day celebration with free family entertainment, January 1, 2018

One of Philadelphia’s most cherished traditions returns with performances, brunch, free hot chocolate bar, family-friendly activities, ticket giveaways and more!

The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts opens its doors for the 13th consecutive year for its annual free New Year’s Day Celebration. The Kimmel Center will be alive with family-friendly sights and sounds as guests are invited to warm up indoors to enjoy panoramic views of the Mummers Parade, performances, giveaways, and activities from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. New Year’s Day is generously sponsored by Cigna.

“Ringing in the New Year at the Kimmel Center has become a treasured tradition on our Cultural Campus,” said Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. “Not only do we offer the best vantages to watch the parade, but our day-long family-friendly activities, performances, and giveaways are the perfect way to kick off 2018!”

Details and schedule for the Kimmel Center’s free New Year’s Day Celebration can be found below. For more information, please visit www.kimmelcenter.org.

New Year’s Day Celebration

Commonwealth Plaza

January 1, 2018, 10:00 a.m.– 5:00 p.m.

FREE

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – #CignaFightsHunger food packaging

11:00 a.m. – Grow Up Great for kids featuring The Jolly Tars

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (every hour on the hour) – Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ demonstrations

12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Steve Pullara and His Cool Beans Band

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Breakdancing group The UDEF Tour Breakers

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Former Kimmel Center Jazz Resident and saxophonist Korey Riker

3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. – La NOCHE House Band leader Arturo Stable with Arturo Stable Duet

4:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Broadway Dreams Foundation

This year’s celebration will include:

The Kimmel Center’s Resolution Wall, sponsored by Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board (Arts Montco), where patrons are invited to share their New Year’s resolutions for all to see

A free Hot Chocolate Lounge with fun mix-in ingredients, provided by Garces Events from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Family-friendly activities including the Greater Philadelphia Paper Pholders, face painting, hula hooping by J-Hoop, and balloon art

#CignaFightsHunger: Help package healthy food for needy in Philly with Feeding Children Everywhere

Give & Take roaming jugglers, a circus stilt walker, ticket giveaways, AND MORE!

Garces Events will host its one-of-a-kind “Broad Street Bash” brunch on the Tier 2 balcony. Guests can enjoy food and drink from 11:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., while taking some of the best views of the Mummers Parade in the city. Garces will offer a cash bar beginning at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.kimmelcenter.org.