3:52 PM / Friday May 3, 2019

27 Jul 2018

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity’s National Convention set to take place in Philadelphia

July 27, 2018 Category: Local Posted by:

Philadelphia alumni to host 84th Grand Chapter Meeting from July 30 – August 4, 2019

Image

 

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. recently announced that Philadelphia will welcome more than 10,000 members, their families and associates for the organization’s 84th Grand Chapter Meeting (conclave) on July 30 – August 4, 2019.  The fraternity made the announcement at a press conference held at City Hall in the Mayor’s Reception Room. 

Local officials on site to give the fraternity an official welcome included former mayors:  The Honorable Rev. Dr. W. Wilson Goode, Sr. and The Honorable John F. Street; Philadelphia City Council members – President Darrell L. Clarke (District 5), Blondell Reynolds Brown (At-Large), Cherelle Parker (District 9), State Sen. Sharif Street, Esquire and State Rep. Stephen Kinsey.  Extending greetings on behalf of the convention and visitors bureau was Julie Coker Graham, president and chief executive officer.

Philadelphia lastly served as the biennial conclave’s host venue in 1995.  This time around, the five-day series of meetings and social activities is expected to infuse millions of dollars into the local economy and leave a legacy of community good. 

“It’s the basis for our theme, Kappa – Great Men Achieving Great Things,” said the fraternity’s international president (grand polemarch) Thomas L. Battles, Jr.  “We aim to leave a significant and indelible mark on Philadelphia through public service initiatives from now through the conclave and long afterward.”

