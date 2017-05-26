Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Philadelphia Alumni Chapter 95th Anniversary

ABOVE PHOTO: From left; Patricia Clifford; Darryl Stephens, Polemarch of the Philadelphia Alumni Chapter Kappa Alpha Psi, and Loren Hamilton (Photo: Robert Mendelsohn)

By Patricia Gilliam Clifford

The Philadelphia Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Philadelphia Alumni Chapter celebrated its 95th Anniversary on May 20 with an anniversary party fundraiser at the Independence Seaport Museum at Penn’s Landing. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the scholarship and mentoring programs sponsored by the Kappa Achievement Academy, the annual Kappa HBCU College Tour, and other programs that positively benefit young people.

Philadelphia Alumni Chapter Polemarch (President) Darryl Stephens and his lovely wife Linda graciously welcomed guests to the affair, which was attended by nearly 500 members, family and friends.

“We truly thank God for allowing the Philadelphia Alumni Chapter to achieve 95 years in Kappa,” Stephens said. “The evening celebration embodied achievement on all levels and we were extremely pleased with the outpouring of support from the chapter brothers, fellow guests and more importantly our sponsors. I also extend heartfelt gratitude to chairman, Jeffrey Montague and his committee for their vision, leadership and commitment to ensure we had a successful 95th.”

The event was also the prelude to the Kappa’s National Conclave, which is scheduled to be held in Philadelphia in 2019.

As guests arrived, they couldn’t help but notice an ice sculpture of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Shield positioned between two Porsches. One of the luxury cars was provided for an awesome raffle, “Boxster for a Weekend,” by Bill Rawlings of Porsche of Conshocken. Bill enjoyed the event with his lovely wife April Rawlings. The lucky and happy winner of the “Weekend” Porsche was Sam Mattaway, Jr.

The Kappa Shield, Porsche Boxster S and Panamera Turbo were perfectly blended with the upbeat spirit of the celebration. Other highlights included an enjoyable cigar bar for the gentlemen and a few ladies. There was a mouthwatering buffet catered by Dawn Frazier of Details by Dawn , non-stop dancing to great music by Bruce Dixon, aka DJ Cincere, and entertainment by The Stephen Mitnaul Jazz Trio.

Polemarch Stephens paid special homage to the following individuals for their attendance: Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Northeastern Province Board Member, Stefan Roberts; Polemarch of Bronx, N.Y. Alumni, Dr. J. Howard Riley; Polemarch of Chester, Pa Alumni, Jamal Mack; President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Omega Chapter, Carol Parkinson-Hall; President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Rho Theta Omega Chapter, Dr. Robyn Jones; President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter, Dr. Monica Johnson Taylor; members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.; Karen Dean, President of the Philadelphia Alumni Chapter Silhouettes and fellow Kappa members: State Rep. Stephen Kinsey; City Councilman Derek Green; Dr. William Hite, Superintendent and CEO of the School District of Philadelphia and Philadelphia Alumni Chapter Immediate Past Polemarch, Robert “Bobby” Hunter.

Just some of the other distinguished and beautiful people seen “All Around Philly” were: James E. and Delores Andrews, Barrington Lessene and Paulette Patricia Jones Tyler, James and Denise Johnson, Dr. Walter and Patricia Bantom, Louis and Claudia Williams, Gloria Toxey Jones and Everett Jones, the Rev. Lorina Marshall Blake, Dr. Reginald L. Royster Jr. and his wife, longtime NBC-10 reporter Monique Braxton Royster and Erick and Shelly B. Pullian.

Congratulations to all members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Philadelphia Alumni Chapter!

For more information about the Philadelphia Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., please visit the official website www.phillykappas.org or follow them on social media #Phillykappa.