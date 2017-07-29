Image

2:05 PM / Sunday July 30, 2017

PA529
29 Jul 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, July 30

July 29, 2017

Café Internet on the Avenue, 7601 Ogontz Avenue Philadelphia, PA told me recently. 

She said…”This is my retirement project. I don’t call me retired. I’m just rewired to do something new”. 

She offers internet connectivity including Wi-Fi, computers, fax and notary service. 

Her place is also available for groups to rent for meetings and other gatherings. 

Call for hours and to schedule your time at 267.331.6761. 

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Image

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, www.3fm.fm A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

