July 15: Mural Dedication for Sgt. Robert Wilson III

On Saturday July 15, noon to 2 p.m. at 6033 Baltimore Avenue, Mural Arts Philadelphia will dedicate a new mural honoring fallen officer Sergeant Robert Wilson III. Artist David McShane has designed a large-scale tribute to Sgt. Wilson, an eight-year veteran of the 22nd District who passed away two years ago in an attempted robbery. Last year, Sgt. Wilson was posthumously awarded the National Medal of Valor for sacrificing his life to protect innocent civilians.

Light refreshments will be served.

Funders: The City of Philadelphia; Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police.

Partners: The Family of Sergeant Robert Wilson III; Philadelphia Police – 22nd District; West Philadelphia High School Alumni Association