Image

4:18 PM / Friday July 14, 2017

PA529
14 Jul 2017

July 15: Mural Dedication for Sgt. Robert Wilson III

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 14, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

On Saturday July 15, noon to 2 p.m. at 6033 Baltimore Avenue, Mural Arts Philadelphia will dedicate a new mural honoring fallen officer Sergeant Robert Wilson III. Artist David McShane has designed a large-scale tribute to Sgt. Wilson, an eight-year veteran of the 22nd District who passed away two years ago in an attempted robbery. Last year, Sgt. Wilson was posthumously awarded the National Medal of Valor for sacrificing his life to protect innocent civilians.

Light refreshments will be served.

Image

Funders: The City of Philadelphia; Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police.

Partners: The Family of Sergeant Robert Wilson III; Philadelphia Police – 22nd District; West Philadelphia High School Alumni Association

Related Posts

Mural Arts Program announces details of The Roots Mural Project Slain police officer Robert Wilson praised as a good officer and dedicated family man Deputy Sheriff Mike Terry organizes basketball tournament to benefit trust fund of slain Philadelphia Police Officer Sergeant Robert Wilson
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Kevin Hart is to star in the action comedy “Night School”

July 7, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kevin Hart (Photo: Helga Esteb / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Tongues are wagging that...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How to choose the right type of walker

July 7, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, How does one go about choosing a walker? I have some balance issues along...

Diaspora

International team to investigate reports of deadly violence in Congo

July 7, 2017

TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN The U.N.’s Human Rights Council has approved a resolution to send a team of experts “to...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 9

July 7, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: Each week I look at where the planets are — and it...

Health

Taking opioids for pain? Speak up. Ask the hard questions

July 7, 2017

BPT Opioids often are the go-to pain killer for everything from back aches and injuries to post-surgical...

Oasis

Don’t lose your focus

July 7, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  On the left, “Rosetta and Christella” by Kaiah Hobbs (9); on the right, “Apple Tart...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff