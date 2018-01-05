Image

11:59 PM / Friday January 5, 2018

PA529
5 Jan 2018

Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving falls ill at 76ers game, taken to hospital

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 5, 2018 Category: Local, Sports Posted by:

NBC10

📷Julius Erving, Twitter

Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius “Dr. J” Erving was rushed to an area hospital late Friday after falling ill during the Sixers game in South Philadelphia.

Erving was taken out of a suite at the Wells Fargo Center in a wheelchair, according to people attending tonight’s match-up between the Sixers and the Detroit Pistons.

The Sixers organization and Erving’s management confirmed his illness in short statements Friday night. The 67-year-old is currently undergoing observation at the hospital and expected to be released.

Before the game began, Erving rang the opening bell during the pre-game activities.

Erving is one of the best players in professional basketball history having won four MVP awards and three championships in the American Basketball Association and the National Basketball Association. He led the Sixers to one of those championships during the 1982-1983 season.

Image

He was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 1993.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Posts

Iconic Sonny Hill Honored for Longtime Contributions to City, 76ers Allen Iverson’s second stint with 76ers comes to a close Swan Song: Eagles comeback falls short in what could be Andy Reid’s last game in Philly
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

2017’s brighter side of romance, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa say “I Do”

January 5, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet   (Photo: By Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony 2017 has...

Oasis

Seven things to do make the New Year a truly happy one

January 5, 2018

By Dawn Jackson EEW Magazine Whether or not you make formal New Year’s resolutions, you should be...

Food And Beverage

Chow down on championship snacks

January 5, 2018

Family Features When the clock ticks down toward game day and you’re putting together a snacking plan...

Commentary

Time to hook Black women up

January 5, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Supporters of Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones react as they watch results during...

Health

Five physician-approved nutrition tips to look and feel your best

January 5, 2018

BPT Looking and feeling your best go hand in hand. When you take charge of your well-being,...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 7

January 5, 2018

All Signs: This is a fascinating week! We have a gaggle of planets in Capricorn: The Sun,...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff