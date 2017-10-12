John B. Kelly school to remain closed on Friday

The School District of Philadelphia announced that John B. Kelly school will remain closed on Friday due to mold. The school was also closed on Thursday.

The School District of Philadelphia received a report of a possible mold issue at John B. Kelly Elementary School and the situation was immediately investigated. Due to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) issues, traces of mold were found in several classrooms and an immediate and comprehensive plan to remediate the mold and investigate the cause was put in place. Working with a highly qualified and experienced environmental remediation contractor, work began to remove the problem at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and should be finished sometime this evening.

The safety and health of our students and staff is our highest priority said the school district in a statement.