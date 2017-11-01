Jimmy Tayoun, former Philadelphia politician, dies at 87

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) –Former Philadelphia City Councilman and Pa. State Representative Jimmy Tayoun has died.
Action News is told Tayoun died suddenly Wednesday morning. He was 87.
Tayoun, a Democrat, served two non-consecutive terms as a member of Philadelphia City Council. He also served as Pennsylvania state representative.
Tayoun resigned from his second term on City Council after pleading guilty to racketeering and other charges. He served nearly four years in prison.
Tayoun owned the Middle East Restaurant before it moved from South Philadelphia to Old City. He also owned a weekly neighborhood newspaper.
Visiting hours for Tayoun will be held at St. Maron’s Catholic Church at 1013 Ellsworth St. in Philadelphia on Friday 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass and burial.
