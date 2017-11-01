Image

11:31 PM / Wednesday November 1, 2017

PA529
1 Nov 2017

Jimmy Tayoun, former Philadelphia politician, dies at 87

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 1, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) –Former Philadelphia City Councilman and Pa. State Representative Jimmy Tayoun has died.

Action News is told Tayoun died suddenly Wednesday morning. He was 87.

Tayoun, a Democrat, served two non-consecutive terms as a member of Philadelphia City Council. He also served as Pennsylvania state representative.

Tayoun resigned from his second term on City Council after pleading guilty to racketeering and other charges. He served nearly four years in prison.

Image

Tayoun owned the Middle East Restaurant before it moved from South Philadelphia to Old City. He also owned a weekly neighborhood newspaper.

Visiting hours for Tayoun will be held at St. Maron’s Catholic Church at 1013 Ellsworth St. in Philadelphia on Friday 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass and burial.

Related Posts

Black Lives Matter activists disrupts poverty lesson at City Hall, show politician real thing E. Steven Collins, Philadelphia radio figure, dies Former Philadelphia Police Chief John Timoney dies of cancer at 68
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

3rd Annual Real to Reel Global Youth Film Festival awards Edwina Findley for her contributions to film and television

October 26, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Edwina Findley  (Photo: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Michael Jackson is listed...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How to search for forgotten 401(k) money

October 26, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, How do I find an old 401(k) that I think I contributed money to...

Food And Beverage

Warm up Fall meals with wine

October 26, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Slow Cooker Lamb Shank Stew   Family Features Fall is the perfect time to welcome...

Entertainment

New Jersey photo artist Bill Jones to be featured at New York Port Authority Bus Terminal

October 26, 2017

  ABOVE PHOTO:  An exhibit featuring the work of Keansburg, NJ resident and photo artist Bill Jones...

Health

Picking a health insurance plan? Prepare for the unexpected

October 26, 2017

BPT As many Americans know, fall is the season when we must select our health benefits for...

Oasis

God is putting the pieces together

October 26, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs I warned him but he didn’t listen. When the children cried and begged to...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff