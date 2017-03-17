Jack and Jill of America, Inc.’s Philadelphia Chapter celebrates The Roaring 20s at their annual fundraiser

All Around the Philly Social Scene

From left: Danielle Brown, National Vice President Jack and Jill of America; Joli Cooper -Nelson, National President Jack and Jill of America, Monique Mooring, Chapter President and Mondi Kumbula -Fraser, Regional Director. (Photo by Robert Mendelsohn)

By Patricia Gilliam Clifford

The 1920s roared back to life at the Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Philadelphia Chapter’s annual gala held at The Atrium at Curtis Center Saturday night.

The lavish fundraiser, whose theme was “Philadelphia Renaissance, A Roaring 20’s Gala,” was attended by over 400 people. The Philadelphia Chapter is the founding group of the national organization, with a rich history dating back to 1938.

“As we reveal in the elegance of this evening, we do so knowing that the generosity of our supporters enables our chapter to have the power to make a difference in the lives of our two benefactors: Methodist Services and The Jack and Jill Foundation which is our philanthropic arm,” Chapter President Monique Mooring stated.

Joining Mooring to extend a warm welcome to guests were national president, Joli Cooper-Nelson, national vice president, Danielle Brown and regional director, Mondo Kumbula -Fraser. Gala co-chairs Adrienne Byrd and Marisa Willis Diaz

Shawn Alexandra Graham is an event designer and floral stylist extraordinaire. She has exhibited and placed first in her category at The Philadelphia Flower Show. I spoke with Shawn about her impressions of the event’s look. We were totally impressed with how the entire gold theme of the gala was incorporated in every minute detail. Jack and Jill carried out the Roaring 20’s theme in its entirety.

The men were dashing with spats, ascots, and traditional tuxedos. The ladies were totally glamorous, and many pulled out the stops to capture the 20’s look.

Two fabulous ladies worked with their clients to achieve that incredible roaring 20’s glam. They are Barbara Gee, owner and CEO of “PositiveLee For You” and a Jack and Jill mother, and Zoe Sky, lead stylist and owner of Zoe Sky Salon in Elkins Park. I spoke with both creative ladies about the awesome looks they created for the occasion and their exciting careers.

Barbara shared, “I had a fantastic time styling clients for this fabulous affair! The Roaring Twenties era represented glitz, glamor, high fashion, and opulence. “PositiveLee For You” is an Image Consulting Company that empowers clients to look and feel their very best. In addition to assisting clients with establishing, sprucing up or changing their images, we style clients for social affairs such as this, for everyday business, and for special events including award shows and speaking events. We shop for clients and pull together looks for single occasions. I’m happy to say that we dress some clients for every major occasion. We pride ourselves on customizing our approach for each client that encompasses not just outer appearance, but on enhancing the mind and spirit as well.” Clients styled by “PositiveLee For You” for this spectacular party certainly looked stunning and caught everyone’s eye. You can visit the company online at www.positiveleeforyou.com .

“I have been doing hair for about ten years now and opened my salon a year ago. By far, my absolute favorite part of being in this industry is special event styling” said Zoe Sky of Zoe Sky Salon, who also worked with many of the gala’s attendees.

“Special event styling includes weddings, proms, and galas, and has even brought me international exposure.” Sky continued. “ It was an honor and pleasure to be a part of such a beautiful event for a great organization. The Jack and Jill fundraiser theme was Roaring 20s this year, and really made the hair styling a lot of fun. My clients had ideas for hair styles such as faux bobs, modern finger waves, but also allowed me to be creative. Special event styling for me is so often weddings, so it was really exciting to have such a glamorous decade to be inspired by.” I was very pleased with my finger wave look styled by Sharrod of Zoe Sky Salon. Visit them online at www.zoesky.com.

Other highlights of the gala included an elegant cocktail reception with entertainment by the Vigil Walker Jazz Quartet. Guests had a chance to bid on luxurious gift baskets, trips and more during the silent auction. The Rev. Dr. Kevin R. Johns, Senior Pastor of Dare to Imagine Church, offered the invocation before guests dined on sumptuous from a variety of food stations. They danced the night away to the music of D Jaye Boogie and enjoyed entertainment by Nneka Davis, and Rakia was a terrific mistress of ceremonies.

Congratulations and very best wishes for continued success to Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Philadelphia Chapter for a hugely successful and enjoyable event!

I look forward to seeing you when you’re on “Philly’s Social Scene!”