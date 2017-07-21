Image

4:46 AM / Saturday July 22, 2017

PA529
21 Jul 2017

Iyanla Vanzant to keynote NAACP’s Convention Membership Luncheon

July 21, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Iyanla Vanzant  (Photo: Shutterstock)

Author, inspirational speaker, and television host will address more than 1000 participants at the 108th convention in Baltimore

 

BALTIMORE–The NAACP — America’s oldest and largest national civil rights organization — has announced that acclaimed spiritual life coach, attorney, New York Times best-selling author and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network TV host Dr. Iyanla Vanzant will keynote this year’s Membership Luncheon during the NAACP’s 108th National Convention in Baltimore.

Vanzant will address the convention on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The five-day confab will feature a robust series of seminars, committee meetings, workshops, exhibits and panel discussions, augmented with inspiring keynote addresses from key NAACP leadership, civil rights and faith leaders, media, youth, and political influencers.

The Membership Luncheon will bring together over 1000 convention attendees and honors the commitment of our members who recruit and engage their communities in the work of the NAACP. Luncheon speakers are selected based on their community engagement, dedication to the mission of the NAACP and ability to convey a clear call to activism and action. The National Membership Department presents awards to members, units, states, and regions which have grown the membership base of the NAACP throughout the year.

“The NAACP is honored to have Iyanla Vanzant as our keynote speaker for this year’s Membership Luncheon highlighting the work those members who are responsible for recruiting and engaging members to do the important social justice advocacy required in our communities,” said Leon Russell, chairman of the Board of the NAACP.

Image

“Her work and commitment to others, shines a bright beacon of hope over those seeking a better life,” he added. Host of her own television show, “Iyanla, Fix My Life” on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), Vanzant is a former NAACP Image Award winner and the author of 15 books, including her first “Tapping the Power Within: A Path to Self-Empowerment for Black Women.”

