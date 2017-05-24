Image

3:33 AM / Thursday May 25, 2017

PA529
24 May 2017

Innocent Philadelphia man freed after spending 24 years in prison

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 24, 2017 Category: Local, Stateside Posted by:

By Karma Allen, ABC News

Photo: WPVI

A convicted murderer was declared innocent and set free this week after spending more than two decades in a Pennsylvania prison.

Shaurn Thomas, 43, was released from the State Correctional Institution in Frackville, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday afternoon after being jailed for 24 years for a murder he did not commit, his attorneys said.

Thomas was sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of Domingo Martinez, a Philadelphia businessman who was shot in 1990 while trying to cash $25,000 check, according to news reports covering the killing. Thomas had maintained that he was at a correctional center for youth offenders in connection with an unrelated case on the day of the murder, but that did not sway the jury.

The law firm Dechert LLP, which represented Thomas on a pro bono basis, said in a statement that sign-in logs at the center had “vanished by the time of the trial.”

In an interview after his release, Thomas told ABC’s Philadelphia affiliate WPVI that his imprisonment taught him how to keep fighting.

Image

“I feel wonderful, a free man. I can’t feel no better,” Thomas said. “Hey man, just got to believe in God, and had the right legal team, and keep fighting.”

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said it agreed to vacate the conviction.

“We will continue to review this case and make a decision regarding retrial in the very near future,” the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

Dechert attorney James Figorski, a former police officer with the Philadelphia Police Department, said he decided to take on Thomas’ case in 2011 after reviewing several cases as a volunteer with the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, a nonprofit organization.

The organization has helped to free or win new trials for nine people since its founding in 2009, according to Dechert.

“Shaurn engaged in a decades’ long struggle to prove his innocence,” Figorski said in a statement. “I joined him in that struggle, and many times it seemed that we would never succeed and he would remain in prison for the rest of his life.”

Figorski said it was “gratifying” to know that he was able to help Thomas obtain freedom.

As for Thomas, he said he is simply trying to remain positive and move on with his life.

“I don’t got no animosity towards nobody. What for? Life’s too short for that,” Thomas told WPVI. “I just move on forward. It’s a tragedy that happened to me, but I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one.”

Related Posts

Texan declared innocent after 30 years in prison Northeast man sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for straw purchase Philadelphia man convicted of straw purchasing for a 16-year old sentenced to 14 years
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

Ask Nadia: Is bad breath and dry mouth from my diabetes?

May 18, 2017

diabeteshealth.com Dear Nadia, Ever since I have had type 2 diabetes, I seem to have bad breath...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Can I Inherit My Parent’s Debt?

May 18, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What happens to a person’s debt after they die? My mother has taken on...

Beauty

At the dream wedding it’s usually all about the dress: Remember the bride’s hairstyle should be just as stunning

May 18, 2017

By Leah Fletcher It’s wedding season. And, when that special day arrives and you are ready to...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of May 21

May 18, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: For the next four weeks, the Sun will be in Gemini —...

Color Of Money

Five tips to find the financial advisor to match your retirement goals

May 18, 2017

BPT The idea of retirement may start out as a distant dream. You have hopes and plans...

Entertainment

‘James Bond’ star Roger Moore dead at 89

May 23, 2017

From ABC News–Sir Roger Moore, who starred in the iconic “James Bond” franchise in the 1970s and...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff