Independence Blue Cross Members No Longer Covered At 5 Area Hospitals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A handful of local hospitals just went through an ownership change. And it’s impacting members of the largest health insurer in the Philadelphia area.

Regional Health Systems acquired Chestnut Hill Hospital, Jennersville Hospital, Brandywine Hospital, Phoenixville Hospital, Pottstown Hospital.

Independence Blue Cross Facilitated Health Networks President Anthony V Coletta says they couldn’t reach provider agreements with the new owners.

“And, therefore, those hospitals are out of network for Independence Blue Cross,” he tells KYW Newsradio.

He says their focus now will be guiding the 120,000 members impacted by this change.

“We’re giving them specific information as to what they can do to determine how this affects them and what their next steps are in terms of our perspective,” says Coletta.

He suggests giving them a call or going online.

“We have a customer membership line open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. everyday,” explains Coletta. “In addition we have a website.”

For members currently in one of those hospitals…

“We have a clinical continuity program in place to ensure if you’re currently being treated at these facilities for active disease states, we’ll make sure those things are not being disrupted,” Coletta says.

He adds they will do everything they can to resolve the matter.