iHeartMedia Philadelphia and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia launch Breakthrough Radio

iHeartMedia Philadelphia and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), the nation’s first hospital devoted exclusively to the care of children, announced the launch of Breakthrough Radio on iHeartRadio, the leading all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service. Dedicated to kids and their families, Breakthrough Radio will promote a healthy lifestyle.

Listeners can visit iHeartRadio.com/BreakthroughRadio, or tune in to 1480 AM or 105.3 HD2 to enjoy a 24/7 feel good music station for everyone. Breakthrough Radio features health tips for everyday life as well as interviews with doctors, patients and members of the CHOP staff. Listeners will learn how CHOP delivers breakthroughs every day, while providing the highest quality, compassionate, family-centered care available. Breakthrough Radio is hosted by voices familiar to Philadelphia; Loraine Ballard Morrill, Director of News and Community Affairs for iHeartMedia Philadelphia and Michael Tozzi, Program Director for Smooth Jazz WJJZ.

“Breakthrough Radio is sure to make you smile and put you in a good mood,” said Brian Check, Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Philadelphia. “We play fun music from many decades, from Motown, the ‘70s, and ‘80s, to today’s pop artists that families love.”

“We are very excited to be partnering with iHeartMedia Philadelphia to launch Breakthrough Radio,” said Lisa Biggs, MD, associate chief medical officer of the CHOP Care Network. “We are always looking for innovative ways to reach families, and Breakthrough Radio gives us the opportunity to engage with our community while providing vital health information.”

