Image

3:56 AM / Saturday October 14, 2017

PA529
13 Oct 2017

iHeartMedia Philadelphia and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia launch Breakthrough Radio

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 13, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

Uplifting 24/7 music station for kids and their families available on 1480 AM, 105.2 HD2, and on iHeartRadio

 

iHeartMedia Philadelphia and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), the nation’s first hospital devoted exclusively to the care of children, announced the launch of Breakthrough Radio on iHeartRadio, the leading all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service.  Dedicated to kids and their families, Breakthrough Radio will promote a healthy lifestyle.

Image

Listeners can visit iHeartRadio.com/BreakthroughRadio, or tune in to 1480 AM or 105.3 HD2 to enjoy a 24/7 feel good music station for everyone.  Breakthrough Radio features health tips for everyday life as well as interviews with doctors, patients and members of the CHOP staff.  Listeners will learn how CHOP delivers breakthroughs every day, while providing the highest quality, compassionate, family-centered care available. Breakthrough Radio is hosted by voices familiar to Philadelphia; Loraine Ballard Morrill, Director of News and Community Affairs for iHeartMedia Philadelphia and Michael Tozzi, Program Director for Smooth Jazz WJJZ.

“Breakthrough Radio is sure to make you smile and put you in a good mood,” said Brian Check, Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Philadelphia.  “We play fun music from many decades, from Motown, the ‘70s, and ‘80s, to today’s pop artists that families love.”

“We are very excited to be partnering with iHeartMedia Philadelphia to launch Breakthrough Radio,” said Lisa Biggs, MD, associate chief medical officer of the CHOP Care Network. “We are always looking for innovative ways to reach families, and Breakthrough Radio gives us the opportunity to engage with our community while providing vital health information.”

iHeartMedia Philadelphia is a leading media outlet in the Philadelphia market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, the leading all-in-one streaming music and live radio service – with more than 1.4 billion app downloads and 100 million registered users.

Related Posts

iHeartMedia debuts Pride Radio Philly, local station dedicated to LGBTQ community iHeartMedia Philadelphia announces the debut of the New Real 106.1 iHeartmedia’s Power 99 announces Powerhouse 2016 superstar line up
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

The Evelyn Lozada Foundation kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October 13, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Evelyn Lozada (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony The Evelyn Lozada Foundation (ELF)...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Getting a handle on prescription medications

October 13, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, I’m concerned that my 80-year-old mother is taking too many medications. She currently takes...

Food And Beverage

Think Outside the Lunchbox

October 13, 2017

Family Features Eating the same thing every day can make lunch seem so “blah.” Now’s the perfect...

Entertainment

South African musician Hugh Masekela battles prostate cancer

October 13, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Hugh Masekela  (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)   associated press JOHANNESBURG — South African musician Hugh...

Health

Maintain gut health for a healthy harvest

October 13, 2017

NewsUSA Fall is in full swing, which means cooler temperatures, sweaters and pumpkin everything. As we head...

Oasis

Active community assistance: Five helpful ways to lend a hand

October 13, 2017

Family Features Social responsibility comes in all shapes and sizes, but ultimately it comes down to one...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff