How to Throw a PHILLY Block Party

Summertime in Philly means that there’s a good chance on a sunny weekend day you may need to give yourself a little extra time to get around certain parts of the city since families, neighbors, and friends might be shutting down the streets for an old-fashioned block party. House parties are tons of fun especially in the warm weather months so why not have a bunch of house parties at one time? So, you and your neighbors would like to throw a block party? Here are the steps to follow to ensure that you have a safe, fun, city approved event.

Plan early

Early submission of applications enables the Streets Department to quickly process forms and to notify SEPTA, fire and police departments of all block party street closures in their districts. The Streets Department has made it easier for residents to schedule their block parties by making the application available online! Go to https://secure.phila.gov/Streets/BlockParty/ to fill out the application.

Obtain a Block Party permit

Block Party permits allow you to block off traffic on your street for a party on a weekend or a summer holiday; Memorial Day, July 4th or Labor Day. Weekday block party permits are not available online. If you would like to plan a weekday block party go to https://www.philadelphiastreets.com/highways/street-event-application-guide/permit-application-process/ for instructions.

For all block parties, a street event petition needs to be filled out where an adult from 75 percent of the houses on your street, signs to agree to the party. Be sure to read the conditions of the permit document, then you

can go about applying for your party. Go to https://secure.phila.gov/Streets/BlockParty/

to start the application process.

In order to apply you will need:

-A home address on the same block as the one you are applying for

-A phone number where we can reach you.

-An e-mail address where we can send you your application’s status and, if approved, your official permit.

-Credit card, debit card or bank checking account information for online payment. The application will not be approved without payment.

Application fees are $25 if received 21 days prior to the event and $60 if received within less than 21 days time. There may also be fees associated with applying online.

Be prepared

Residents will assume total responsibility for setting out recyclables and their properly bagged trash on their

next regularly scheduled recycling/trash collection day. At the conclusion of the event, the street must be left in

a clean and safe condition and opened to traffic no later than 8:30 PM. If the applicant would like collection of the block’s recyclables and refuse before the regular collection day, arrangements for pickup by the Streets Department can be made by contacti ng 215-537-2130. The service must be reserved in advance of the block party and requires an additional payment of $50 paid five (5) days in advance of the event.

If you plan to have rides or a carnival to raise money by selling merchandise and/or services, or charge admission, please contact the Department of Licenses & Inspections, 215-686-2489, for permits. Alcoholic beverages may not be sold nor will any organized gaming devices/tables be permitted. The applicant will be responsible for any sound devices so that noise/music level will not interfere with City Codes, which are enforceable by police.