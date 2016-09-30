The Healthier You Conference 2016

By Kharisma McIlwaine

Health and wellness has become one of the most profitable industries in recent years. Television, print, and social media have targeted people’s desire to look and feel better by offering endless streams of advice on how people can take better care of their bodies. Selling health has become the central focus of this big business… But what happens to the people who literally can’t afford to be healthy? What is being done for the people who struggle with existing health conditions? What will become of the people with existing health conditions that can’t afford the medications prescribed to them? Pharmacist Kristin Ball Motley sought to answer these questions with her company Health Care Solutions Delware Valley.

Motley’s mission to serve and help the community prompted her to create Health Care Solutions Delware Valley six years ago. “Healthcare Solutions was started to help people who can’t afford to pay for their medications. We started in 2010. Over the years it has evolved into a health and wellness company. We go out to companies to provide health screenings, flu shots, and programs that help people quit smoking. We assist in programs that encourage people to live healthier and save money on healthcare.” Motley added, “I was moved to help people that can’t afford to pay for their medications. My grandmother couldn’t afford to pay for her medication and I had to help her, and a family friend had the same issue. I thought, all of these people need help.”

Inspired by a health conference she attended in Los Angeles, Motley decided to further her mission to help the community by bringing her own version of a health and wellness conference to Philadelphia. “Over the years I did a lot of community health fairs, and free screenings. I talked to people about keeping their blood pressure and blood sugar normal and staying on top of their health. Being out in the community at these events, I met a lot of companies and representatives and I knew that it was time to do something in corporate health and wellness.”

The second Annual “Healthier You” Conference will be hosted by the passionately devoted Dr. Mike Cirigliano, medical coorespondent for Fox 29. Motley describes the conference as, “A fun day of empowering people to take back control of their lives again.” Motley who is enthusiastic about the conference added, “We try to cover a variety of areas. We have personal trainers coming to do fitness demonstrations, we’re bringing in speakers to talk about stress management, work-life balance, healthy eating, juicing, and a lot of other topics that people want to learn about but don’t take the time to learn about. We really want people to leave with one action item. Pick one thing they’ve heard that day that they can take and implement right away to start living a healthier life.”

The Healthier You Conference will be held on Saturday, October 8th from 8am-4pm at Universoul Audenreid Charter High School (3301 Tasker Street). Proceeds from the conference will benefit MANNA, a Philadelphia based non-profit that delivers healthy meals to people battling life threatening conditions. Health Care Solutions Delware Valley is offering the coupon code: ‘Wellness’ to reduce the ticket price by 15 percent. For additional information and healthcare resources visit www.healthcaresolutionsdv.org.