All About Hands Across Philadelphia

ABOVE PHOTO: Scenes from last weekend’s 2016 Hands Across Philadelphia March Against Violence. (Photo courtesy: Edith Sugie Dixon/Facebook)

Saving families from the epidemic of violence in our neighborhoods

Who They Are……

Hands Across Philadelphia was born out of a desire to advocate for children and families of Philadelphia, against the scourges of gun violence. For years, founders Kenny and Carlette Brooks actually heard, “Sounds nice, but it’ll never happen.” Despite being told their dreams had no merit, in the summer of 2013, many concerned citizens, from notable organizations, such as the NAACP and the Prince Hall Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, Men United for a Better Philadelphia, and others, gathered for several weeks to discuss the challenges facing the community and to plan to make a difference.

As a result of planning and dedication to the mission, Hands Across Philadelphia, which was a passionate vision of founders, Carlette and Kenneth Brooks, came to fruition. Hands Across Philadelphia held its first march against gun violence in September of 2013. Hands Across Philadelphia, in partnership with various other organizations which shared a similar mission and vision, marched form 52nd and Woodland Avenue to 52nd and Jefferson, sharing the message, “Stop The Violence and Increase the Peace and Unity in the Community.”

What They’ve Done……

Since its inception, Hands Across Philadelphia has demonstrated the importance of making tangible contributions to the community in which it serves. In 2014, Hands Across Philadelphia, with the support of the NAACP, Brown’s Shop Rite, and other venders, sponsored, “The Hands Across Philadelphia Black History Essay Contest.” The contest was open to high school students in the Philadelphia area. Students were encouraged to write essays on several topics relating to Black history. Hands Across Philadelphia was proud to award 25 students with $100.00 in cash, a $50.00 Gift Certificate to Brown’s Shop Rite, an Awards Certificate and other prizes for outstanding achievements. The awards ceremony luncheon was held at the historic Mother Bethel AME Church.

The Future……

Hands Across Philadelphia continues to reach out to the community and to have an impact upon all methods of violence through resource sharing, education, volunteerism, community activism, and partnering with other organizations which share similar goals of helping children and youth and their families thrive in Philadelphia.