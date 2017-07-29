Grace Stevenson “A Life Worth Living”

100 Years Old

Born July 17, 1917

One of America’s newest centenarians, Grace Stevenson, likes to point out that she was born and raised in the country — Louisa County Virginia, to be exact. She’s also fond of saying that, as a youngster in the rural South, she enjoyed eating fresh fruits and vegetables right from the ground.

“Amazing Grace,” as she is affectionately called, is one of America’s newest centenarians. She recently celebrating her 100th Birthday with everything she enjoys most — family, friends, food, music and plenty of pictures.

Her son, Ralph Stevenson, along with her daughter-in-law, Juanita Stevenson, niece Delores Davis, niece Linda Diggs, and close friend Phyllis Brownley coordinated the special event at Temptations Banquet Hall. A few notables were in attendance WURD radio personality Cody Anderson (who was master of ceremonies for the evening), WURD’s Joey Temple, former Philadelphia Urban League president Patricia Coulter and lifestyle guru Iyanla Vanzant, who appeared via a special birthday video.

Grace attributes her longevity not only to eating a pretty healthy diet, at a young age, but also to the fact that she has always enjoyed being around young people.

Mrs. Stevenson is the great-aunt of SUN publisher Catherine Hicks.