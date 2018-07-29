Get Ready for School at Please Touch Museum’s Kindergarten Mixer August 1st

Celebrate the transition from pre-K to kindergarten with an evening of fun!

By Laura Swartz

familyfocus.org

The Please Touch Museum is helping little ones get ready for “big kid school” at their annual Kindergarten Mixer. The event will be held at the museum on Wednesday, August 1 from 4–7 pm, and will include an entire evening of school-themed activities, including a tour of a real school bus and a visit from Pete the Cat!

As part of Please Touch Museum’s First Wednesdays, admission to the event will be just $2 for non-members (and as always, free for members).

Throughout the evening, there will be activities like art projects, storytimes, songs, and more with themes of school readiness and friendship. There will even be a strolling puppet tour leading the kids around the museum and helping them get ready for school through conversation and songs.

One stop on the tour: a real yellow school bus will be parked outside for kids to climb aboard and explore! The bus will have an educator on board, who will use social stories to talk children through where a school bus will take them, how to make new friends on the school bus, and more social-emotional topics.

At 5 pm, gather under the torch in Hamilton Hall for a very special Pete the Cat storytime. Hear the back-to-school book, Pete the Cat: Rocking in My School Shoes, and even snap a photo with Pete the Cat himself!

Also throughout the evening—since a nourished mind is one that is more ready to learn—the Vetri Mobile Teaching Kitchen will be on site, giving families the opportunity to get hands-on preparing a recipe, and to get instruction for cooking healthy meals at home together.

As with every day at Please Touch Museum, the evening ends with a rhythm and movement dance party as you say goodbye to new friends, and look forward to new beginnings.

Please Touch Museum is located at 4231 Avenue of the Republic in Philadelphia. The Kindergarten Mixer will take place on Wednesday, August 1, from 4—7 pm. Admission will be offered at the special price of $2 for non-members, and free for members.