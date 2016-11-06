Get free Lyft and Uber rides to the polls

Myridetovote.org announced that Lyft and Uber are offering free rides to the polls. The initiative is being funded by My Ride to Vote in California. Simply download the Uber or Lyft app on your phone (if you don’t already have it). When hailing a ride on your app enter the promo code VOTEPA.

There is also an option on the page for persons who may not need a ride but wish to donate so others can get a free ride. So what are you waiting for? Download the Lyft or Uber apps today. It’s free to download.

Go to myridetovote.org for more info.