11:15 AM / Thursday May 11, 2017

PA529
11 May 2017

Gateway to Re-Entry – 5th Annual Gala

May 11, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

The “5th Annual Gala” under Tracey L. Fisher – CEO of Gateway to Re-Entry and the “Face of Re-Entry” will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017, 6pm at the Hilton Philadelphia Hotel – Grand Ballroom, 4200 City Line Ave, Philadelphia, PA.

TIIAI/Gateway to Re-Entry’s purpose for hosting our annual fundraising event is to support our mission of building a better community and creating opportunities for a positive change for returning citizens and society at large. We truly appreciate your sponsorship in our charitable event.

TIIAI/Gateway to Re-Entry’s mission is to provide educational programs, support and guide individuals re-entering society after incarceration towards entrepreneurial endeavors, conduct workshops/seminars, develop and distribute information on holistic healthy choices for a healthier lifestyle, and to foster a collaborative spirit with other educational entities to service the community. In order to meet our mission and provide services in our community, we rely on the generosity of individuals and businesses for support. Without the assistance of community-minded individuals, such as your organization, we wouldn’t be able to service the community effectively each year.

Contact Person: Dr. Carol Simmons – 215.760.1857 – Cell – 610.284.6246 – Office
Tickets: $60

