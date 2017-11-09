Image

3:06 PM / Thursday November 9, 2017

PA529
9 Nov 2017

Your gas bill is going up: PGW raising rates end of November

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 9, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The state Public Utility Commission has approved a rate hike for customers of the city-owned gas utility, PGW.

The PUC Wednesday approved a rate hike of 6.25 percent for PGW’s half a million gas customers. The $42 million annual revenue increase is about 40 percent less than what PGW had initially requested.

The average total monthly bill for a typical residential customer will increase from just over $94 to just under $100 per month.

PGW maintained that warmer temperatures have contributed to a drop in revenues and that a rate hike is necessary for the utility to continue efforts to improve safety and efficiency of its system.

Image

The new PGW rate takes effect at the end of November.

Related Posts

Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) announces natural gas costs for next quarter Philadelphia Gas Works to decrease natural gas rates Philadelphia Gas Works announces decrease in natural gas costs this fall
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Wendy Williams fainted during a live taping of The Wendy Williams Show

November 4, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Wendy Williams (Photo: FashionStock.com / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Viewers around the world witnessed ...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: When will Medicaid pay for nursing home care?

November 4, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What are the eligibility requirements to get Medicaid coverage for nursing home care? Caregiving...

Food And Beverage

Simple Sheet Pan Suppers

November 4, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Spicy Sheet Pan Roasted Jambalaya Family Features At times, spending hours in the kitchen can...

Entertainment

Report: Actor Terry Crews files sexual harassment police report against Hollywood exec

November 8, 2017

📷 Terry Crews Facebook page Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star has filed...

Health

A new kind of life insurance for those living with diabetes

November 4, 2017

BPT For people living with diabetes, the condition is a part of their everyday life and one...

Oasis

It’s getting better!

November 4, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs www.diannahobbs.com A nasty flu virus has been making its rounds among my family and...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff