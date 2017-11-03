Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- “Where’s Daddy?”

I was invited by my friend, comedian J’vonne Pearson to the screening of “Where’s Daddy?”.

This documentary was shown at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Art’s Perelman Theater in center city Philadelphia. J’vonne is featured in this documentary, along with other single fathers and professionals.

It explores the challenges of African American single fatherhood with a special emphasis on child support and the court system.

Native Philadelphian Rel Dowdell made this movie with the intention of exposing and exploring the impact on the black family.

I can relate. I was a single father. Be sure to see it when it is released.

Watch the trailer here. Subscribe to the Philadelphia Sunday Sun today.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.