Image

12:32 PM / Friday October 27, 2017

PA529
27 Oct 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- What’s Up African? Apparel Co.

October 27, 2017

Recently, I attended a meeting which is an attempt to coordinate and unify all efforts that support the growth of Black- owned businesses. 

While there, I met and chatted with young fashion designer Ron Green, CEO of What’s Up African? Apparel Co., a business he describes as “socially- conscious” fashion wear. 

Ron calls himself a designer, activist, and motivator, and states that “his apparel that can spark conversation or controversy [which] is the science behind his success”.

Image

Check out his clothing line at www.WhatsUpAfrican.com or to order your apparel, call him directly at 484.904.8229.   

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

