Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- Victoria’s Kitchen

We featured one of our clients at the Radio One studios recently and contacted Victoria’s Kitchen, 7304 Ogontz Avenue in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia to provide food.

They prepared turkey, tuna, chicken and veggie wraps. THEY WERE DELICIOUS!!!

Owners Victoria and Kevin Tyson personally delivered them.

The food was so good, Lisa went back within days and ordered lunch and brought it to our offices.

To order scrumptious meals and to find out hours and catering information, call 215.927.1066.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.