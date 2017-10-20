Image

11:59 PM / Friday October 20, 2017

PA529
20 Oct 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- TeleCaaS

October 20, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

3rd Floor Media needed special equipment to convert phone calls that would enable us to record them for a potential new client. 

Image

So, we turned to Steven Slade, President of TeleCaaS for the solution. 

TeleCaaS had already installed our state of the art phone system that allows us to seamlessly answer, transfer and conference calls between two different office locations. 

We are also able to retrieve and answer calls on our cell phones when we are out of the office. 

TeleCaaS, an acronym for Telecommunications As A Service, was founded by Steven Slade, my friend Sam Patterson and Lenzie Davis. 

If you have need to upgrade your communications systems, call them at 610.624.3085 and they will “hook you up.”

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

