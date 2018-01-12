Image

12:49 AM / Saturday January 13, 2018

PA529
12 Jan 2018

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week– I Spy, You Buy

January 12, 2018 Category: Local Posted by:

“WOW!! You’ve got some GREAT STUFF in here”. 

That’s what I said when I walked into I SPY, YOU BUY Philly’s Thrift at 7151 Germantown Avenue in the Mt. Airy section of Philadelphia. 

Dolly, the owner (she said just call me “Dolly”), was all smiles as she greeted me into her beautiful location.  She started her business over four years ago by “thrifting” during the week and selling outdoors on weekends.  She did that for three years. 

Now, she has been at her Mt. Airy location for just over one year.  I saw good, quality clothing in all sizes at great prices.

Dolly pointed out a sports section with clothing dedicated to Philadelphia sports teams, both college and pro. 

While I was there, her sister Danielle Lewis came in and went to work right away. 

She took the photo of Dolly and me out front.  While we were taking the picture a SEPTA bus rolled by and someone yelled from the door to find out “What’s new?” They are open Tuesday through Saturday 12 noon to 5pm. 

Call 267.600.6262 to find out how you can “Come shop for less and look your best!!!” 

When you stop in, tell him you read about them in the Philadelphia Sunday Sun.  Subscribe to the Philadelphia Sunday Sun today.  http://www.philasun.com/subscribe/.

Image

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff