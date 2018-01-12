Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week– I Spy, You Buy

“WOW!! You’ve got some GREAT STUFF in here”.

That’s what I said when I walked into I SPY, YOU BUY Philly’s Thrift at 7151 Germantown Avenue in the Mt. Airy section of Philadelphia.

Dolly, the owner (she said just call me “Dolly”), was all smiles as she greeted me into her beautiful location. She started her business over four years ago by “thrifting” during the week and selling outdoors on weekends. She did that for three years.

Now, she has been at her Mt. Airy location for just over one year. I saw good, quality clothing in all sizes at great prices.

Dolly pointed out a sports section with clothing dedicated to Philadelphia sports teams, both college and pro.

While I was there, her sister Danielle Lewis came in and went to work right away.

She took the photo of Dolly and me out front. While we were taking the picture a SEPTA bus rolled by and someone yelled from the door to find out “What’s new?” They are open Tuesday through Saturday 12 noon to 5pm.

Call 267.600.6262 to find out how you can “Come shop for less and look your best!!!”

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.