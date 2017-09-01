Image

Friday September 1, 2017

PA529
1 Sep 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, Sept. 3

September 1, 2017

What A Crock… Meals to go.  What a concept! 

Nakwai DeShields, owner of What A Crock, 8229 Germantown Avenue in the Chestnut Hill Farmer’s Market, took the time to explain the process to us. 

They offer meals that are frozen in vacuum-sealed bags. 

When you are ready to enjoy the meal, it is placed in a crock pot and slow cooked.  By the time you return home from a busy day, the meal is fully cooked and ready to be eaten. 

They even sell the slow cooker crock pots if you don’t have one.  My wife and I bought two meals and the pot. 

Image

They also have two other locations, one in Brookhaven, PA and one in Garnet Valley, PA.  Call 484.800.1213.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org. Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

