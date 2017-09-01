Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, Sept. 3

What A Crock… Meals to go. What a concept!

Nakwai DeShields, owner of What A Crock, 8229 Germantown Avenue in the Chestnut Hill Farmer’s Market, took the time to explain the process to us.

They offer meals that are frozen in vacuum-sealed bags.

When you are ready to enjoy the meal, it is placed in a crock pot and slow cooked. By the time you return home from a busy day, the meal is fully cooked and ready to be eaten.

They even sell the slow cooker crock pots if you don’t have one. My wife and I bought two meals and the pot.

They also have two other locations, one in Brookhaven, PA and one in Garnet Valley, PA. Call 484.800.1213.

