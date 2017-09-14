Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, Sept. 17

What a pleasant experience! On our way to DC, Lisa and I stopped by Liliglow Boutique at 3874 Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton Village section of West Philadelphia.

Owner Tamara Johnson, who has been in business for seven years, gave us the full run down on how they showcase handmade and local fashion, art and design.

I am ordering a cycling jacket (like the one I’m wearing in the photo) that features African American cyclist Marshall Walter “Major” Taylor, winner of the world championship for indoor cycling in 1899.

Liliglow will be moving to a new location in the near future.

In the meantime, you can connect with Liliglow at 267.571.9708.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.