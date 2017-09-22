Image

3:24 PM / Friday September 22, 2017

PA529
22 Sep 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- Rose Petals Café & Lounge

September 22, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

I surprised my wife with a breakfast date this morning.

We went to Rose Petals Café & Lounge at 322 W. Chelten Avenue in the “Germantown, my part of town” section of Philadelphia.

The food was delicious, the wait staff was courteous and attentive and the atmosphere was warm and welcoming. Owner Desmin Daniels told me, “I guess those Monday training sessions are paying off”. 

He and his wife and co-owner Jania, have been in business there for four years.  We have supported them from day ONE.  And, they accepted our ibuyblack discount card. 

To find out about their hours of operation and menu items, call 267.388.1150

Image

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff