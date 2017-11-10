Image

5:49 PM / Friday November 10, 2017

PA529
10 Nov 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- Philly Platinum Grille

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 10, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

I went to the “iBuyBlack Meet and Greet” on Tuesday night at the Philly Platinum Grille, 7719 Crittenden Street in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia. 

Dedicated people showed up, in spite of the rain. 

Image

Earl Harvey — marketing manager for Platinum Grille and sales manager for the iBuyBlack discount card campaign — hosts this event every first Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. 

It’s open to small business owners, the general public, and all who are interested in supporting and growing Black- owned businesses. 

It’s a great way to meet, network and do business.

While networking, and I ordered three Swai fish platters to take with me.  They were delicious! 

When you go to Platinum Grille, be sure to tell them that you read about them in the Philadelphia Sunday SUN. 

Call 215.247.2312.  Subscribe to the Philadelphia Sunday SUN today.  http://www.philasun.com/subscribe/.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

Related Posts

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- “Where’s Daddy?” Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- Minuteman Press Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, Jan. 22
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Oprah Winfrey donated $5 million to the private middle school for gifted black students Ron Clark Academy

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Oprah Winfrey (Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Isaac Wright Jr, who...

Seniors

Tips for helping reduce the burden of Alzheimer’s caregiving

November 9, 2017

BPT Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is exceptionally demanding, and especially challenging. The caregiving...

Food And Beverage

Happier, Healthier Holidays

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Garlic Rosemary Pork Loin  (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) Family Features The holidays are filled...

Entertainment

Kevin Hart gets serious, beats Tiki Barber in NYC Marathon

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kevin Hart  (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock)   associated press NEW YORK — Kevin Hart got...

Health

Chiropractors offer advice to those with diabetes

November 9, 2017

NewsUSA If current trends hold, 1 in 5 Americans will have diabetes by 2025 — and 1...

Oasis

God has already made you victorious!

November 9, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs www.diannahobbs.com Growing up, our family was rich in love, but not much else. I...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff