Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- Philly Platinum Grille

I went to the “iBuyBlack Meet and Greet” on Tuesday night at the Philly Platinum Grille, 7719 Crittenden Street in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia.

Dedicated people showed up, in spite of the rain.

Earl Harvey — marketing manager for Platinum Grille and sales manager for the iBuyBlack discount card campaign — hosts this event every first Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.

It’s open to small business owners, the general public, and all who are interested in supporting and growing Black- owned businesses.

It’s a great way to meet, network and do business.

While networking, and I ordered three Swai fish platters to take with me. They were delicious!

When you go to Platinum Grille, be sure to tell them that you read about them in the Philadelphia Sunday SUN.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.