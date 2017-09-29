Image

5:07 AM / Saturday September 30, 2017

PA529
29 Sep 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- Minuteman Press

September 29, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

3rd Floor Media needed new mailing labels. 

Image

Naturally, I looked for someone in the network and went to Minuteman Press in South Philly, 1717 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148. 

They are a full service printer with services ranging from design, business cards to envelopes, letterhead, posters, t-shirts, brochures and much more. 

Owner Jude Arijaje told me that he has been in business for 10 years and feels very blessed. 

Minute Man is the official printer of the ibuyblack movement.

Call for more details at 215.339.1596.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

