Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, May 14

Recently we had a need to secure insurance coverage quickly for our business property.
I reached out to the Rev. Leroy Miles for help, and he came to our location right away.
He assessed the situation for us, contacted Faith in his office and within a couple of days, we were covered.
Miles Insurance agency was featured recently at Mt. Airy Day.
They have been in business for many years and offer a wide range of services.
They can be reached at (215) 773-7770.
To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.
Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.
Leave a Comment