Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, May 14

Recently we had a need to secure insurance coverage quickly for our business property.

I reached out to the Rev. Leroy Miles for help, and he came to our location right away.

He assessed the situation for us, contacted Faith in his office and within a couple of days, we were covered.

Miles Insurance agency was featured recently at Mt. Airy Day.

They have been in business for many years and offer a wide range of services.

They can be reached at (215) 773-7770.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.