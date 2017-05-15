Image

2:33 PM / Monday May 15, 2017

PA529
15 May 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, May 14

Recently we had a need to secure insurance coverage quickly for our business property. 

I reached out to the Rev. Leroy Miles for help, and he came to our location right away. 

Image

He assessed the situation for us, contacted Faith in his office and within a couple of days, we were covered. 

Miles Insurance agency was featured recently at Mt. Airy Day. 

They have been in business for many years and offer a wide range of services. 

They can be reached at (215) 773-7770. 

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

