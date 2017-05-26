Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, May 28

Are you a vegetarian?

Are you looking for more restaurants that cater to your palate?

Try Linda’s Vegetarian Village, 6381 Germantown Avenue at Johnson Street.

Linda and husband Leo were recognized for “Best Practices In Action For Community Impact” by State Representative Stephen Kinsey.

Call them for hours of operation and to request a menu at 215.438.2500.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, www.3fm.fm A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.