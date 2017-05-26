Image

5:22 PM / Friday May 26, 2017

PA529
26 May 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, May 28

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 26, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

Are you a vegetarian? 

Are you looking for more restaurants that cater to your palate? 

Try Linda’s Vegetarian Village, 6381 Germantown Avenue at Johnson Street. 

Linda and husband Leo were recognized for “Best Practices In Action For Community Impact” by State Representative Stephen Kinsey.

Call them for hours of operation and to request a menu at 215.438.2500. 

Image

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, www.3fm.fm A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

Related Posts

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, Jan. 22 Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, April 9 Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, May 7
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Shift your perspective

May 26, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs I stood in the middle of the floor with my hands on my hips,...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Nifty gadgets that can help seniors with hearing loss

May 26, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What types of products can you recommend to help people with hearing problems? My...

Beauty

At the dream wedding it’s usually all about the dress: Remember the bride’s hairstyle should be just as stunning

May 18, 2017

By Leah Fletcher It’s wedding season. And, when that special day arrives and you are ready to...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of May 28

May 25, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: Sunday, May 28 has its challenges. We will all need patience to...

Color Of Money

Get cooking on your outdoor kitchen design

May 25, 2017

Family Features If your idea of enjoying the great outdoors is relaxing on your deck with a...

Entertainment

Movie Review: “Everything, Everything”–Prince Charming courts sickly next-door neighbor in bittersweet coming-of-age tale

May 25, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Amandla Stenberg and co-star Nick Robinson. By Kam Williams It’s Maddy Whittier’s (Amandla Stenburg) 18th...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff