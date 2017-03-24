Image

6:44 PM / Saturday March 25, 2017

PA529
24 Mar 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, Mar. 26

March 24, 2017

Need a car?

Do you know what you would like to drive? 

Let Jerry McClarin, owner of CarDex, Inc. 116 E. Glenside Avenue in Glenside, PA know and he’ll locate it for you. 

My family and I have bought at least 3 cars from him.  He and his staff will take good care of you. Call them at (215) 886-3230.

Image

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff