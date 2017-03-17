Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, Mar. 19

Lisa and I went to another gala (formal event) recently. On my way home to get ready, I drove by Murray and Tillman Custom Tailors 6379 Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia and I decided to stop in.

Lisa had mentioned the store to me on several occasions. I met both owners Ken Murray (l) and Tom Tillman (r), who gave me a great review of their services.

Be sure to let your family know where to go for alterations, tuxedo rentals and purchases, custom clothes and more.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org. Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.