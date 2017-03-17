Image

3:07 AM / Saturday March 18, 2017

PA529
17 Mar 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, Mar. 19

March 17, 2017

Lisa and I went to another gala (formal event) recently.  On my way home to get ready, I drove by Murray and Tillman Custom Tailors 6379 Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia and I decided to stop in. 

Lisa had mentioned the store to me on several occasions.  I met both owners Ken Murray (l) and Tom Tillman (r), who gave me a great review of their services. 

Image

Be sure to let your family know where to go for alterations, tuxedo rentals and purchases, custom clothes and more.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org. Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff