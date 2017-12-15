Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week– Little Jimmie’s Cafe & Catering

Finally got a chance to catch up with Jimmie Reed, owner of Little Jimmie’s Bakery Café and Catering, 6669 Germantown Avenue in the Mt. Airy section of Philadelphia.

Not only do they provide fresh baked goods daily from the Bake House across the street, Jimmie’s caters all types of events and occasions with delicious menus made from the freshest ingredients. And, Jimmie told me that very soon he will be opening Mt. Airy Produce.

This store is next to the Bake House and will have the freshest locally sourced produce at reasonable and competitive prices. Since moving to Philadelphia from North Carolina, Jimmie says he loves this town and has been blessed by the people in it.

He makes sure that they don’t cut corners in everything they bake and make.

To place a catering order, call him at 267.336.7139.

When you stop in, tell him you read about them in the Philadelphia Sunday Sun. Subscribe to the Philadelphia Sunday Sun today. http://www.philasun.com/subscribe/.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.